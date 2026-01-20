© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Tuesday, January 20, 2026
Insider Believes Browns Are ‘Locked In’ For Certain Type Of Coach

Mike Battaglino
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have conducted a wide-ranging search for their next head coach, preparing for and then interviewing numerous candidates with varying credentials. However, they may have had a very specific outcome in mind all along.

Though longtime veterans Jim Schwartz, Todd Monken, and Mike McDaniel have been granted second interviews, so have up-and-coming assistants Grant Udinski and Nathaniel Scheelhaase. Based on recent speculation, that latter group may hold the edge.

Insider Tony Grossi agrees, saying the Browns are “locked in” on a certain type of coach: young and focused on offense.

“I think they’re locked in on a young offensive coach,” Grossi said.

That would push Udinski and Scheelhaase to the top of the list to replace Kevin Stefanski, who was a relatively young offensive-minded coordinator himself when the Browns hired him six years ago. For his part, McDaniel, who was fired as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, is just 42 years old, but he may be past his prime as far as Cleveland is concerned.

If the Browns hire Udinski, the 30-year-old Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator would become the youngest head coach in modern NFL history. Sean McVay was 30 years and 353 days old when he was hired as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams. Coincidentally, Scheelhaase, who is 35, is currently McVay’s passing game coordinator.

Cleveland’s plan may have a lot to do with Schwartz, which, according to Grossi, may be a detriment. It seems contingent on the 59-year-old candidate staying on as defensive coordinator under whoever the new head coach is.

On the one hand, it makes sense, as Schwartz’s defense has been the strength of the team during his three seasons. As a longtime assistant with NFL head-coaching experience, he can also serve as a mentor and sounding board for someone holding that job for the first time.

On the other hand, the Browns would be dictating at least part of the staff for their new head coach. That could turn out to be awkward for everyone on many levels.

So, even though the Browns could be zeroing in on a preferred hire, it may not be an ideal solution.

