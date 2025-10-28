Browns Rookie Gets Nominated For Notable NFL Honor

To say that the Cleveland Browns’ season has been a disappointment would be a huge understatement.

However, as bad as things have been, the rookie class has been a light at the end of the tunnel.

With that in mind, it’s only right that tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is getting some of the recognition he deserves.

The NFL announced that he’s one of the nominees for Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week.

He’s joined by Jaxson Dart (QB, New York Giants), R.J. Harvey (RB, Denver Broncos), Woody Marks (RB, Houston Texans), Tetairoa McMillan (WR, Carolina Panthers) and Oronde Gadsden (TE, Los Angeles Chargers).

Who should be the @pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week for Week 8? Vote now ➡️ https://t.co/aSx1vIATxP pic.twitter.com/MooqtbF6iV — NFL (@NFL) October 28, 2025

Fannin has been one of the most productive and efficient pass catchers in the NFL this season, and not just among first-year players.

Against the New England Patriots in Week 8, he had six receptions for 62 yards and scored his second NFL touchdown.

A third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Fannin has 38 receptions on 51 targets for 352 yards in his first eight games, and that’s despite splitting the workload with veteran tight end David Njoku.

Fannin looks like a star in the making, and it’s intriguing to think about what he could be capable of if he had some decent quarterback play.

Hopefully, the Browns will figure that out during their bye week before returning to play the New York Jets in Week 10.

