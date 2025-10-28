Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, October 28, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Rookie Gets Nominated For Notable NFL Honor

Browns Rookie Gets Nominated For Notable NFL Honor

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Rookie Gets Nominated For Notable NFL Honor
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

To say that the Cleveland Browns’ season has been a disappointment would be a huge understatement.

However, as bad as things have been, the rookie class has been a light at the end of the tunnel.

With that in mind, it’s only right that tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is getting some of the recognition he deserves.

The NFL announced that he’s one of the nominees for Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week.

He’s joined by Jaxson Dart (QB, New York Giants), R.J. Harvey (RB, Denver Broncos), Woody Marks (RB, Houston Texans), Tetairoa McMillan (WR, Carolina Panthers) and Oronde Gadsden (TE, Los Angeles Chargers).

Fannin has been one of the most productive and efficient pass catchers in the NFL this season, and not just among first-year players.

Against the New England Patriots in Week 8, he had six receptions for 62 yards and scored his second NFL touchdown.

A third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Fannin has 38 receptions on 51 targets for 352 yards in his first eight games, and that’s despite splitting the workload with veteran tight end David Njoku.

Fannin looks like a star in the making, and it’s intriguing to think about what he could be capable of if he had some decent quarterback play.

Hopefully, the Browns will figure that out during their bye week before returning to play the New York Jets in Week 10.

NEXT:  Dillon Gabriel Given Harsh Grade For Week 8 Performance
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation