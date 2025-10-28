Dillon Gabriel Given Harsh Grade For Week 8 Performance

The Cleveland Browns were unable to maintain their momentum in Week 8.

Their trip to face the New England Patriots ended with a sour loss, but the outcome wasn’t even the worst part.

In addition to losing star rookies Quinshon Judkins and Carson Schwesinger to injury, Dillon Gabriel turned in another disappointing performance.

That’s why Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report gave the rookie a ‘D’ grade on his quarterback report card.

“The third-round draft pick threw for fewer than 200 yards in three of his four starts. He tossed his first two interceptions Sunday against the Patriots, and both showed his limitations, whether it’s not being able to fully see over the line of scrimmage or trying to drive the ball down the field. The Browns need to know if they have something at quarterback. Gabriel hasn’t given anyone a reason to believe,” Sobleski wrote.

Gabriel’s shortcomings don’t look like those of a typical rookie QB.

It’s not that he is failing on his reads or mechanics.

His miscues are most likely due to his physical limitations, and there’s no amount of film work, drills or training that can change that.

He’s arguably not tall enough to play the position at a high level, and he doesn’t have enough arm strength.

Accuracy and mobility were supposed to be his best traits, yet he hasn’t shown any of that, either.

The Browns did the right thing by giving Gabriel a chance as the starter after trading away Joe Flacco, even though his selection in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft was met with some skepticism.

But after watching him make four NFL starts, the truth is becoming evident.

Gabriel might be good enough to win a game or two as an NFL backup, but Cleveland needs a viable starter.

The Browns will most likely continue to use him for at least one more game coming out of their bye week, but that’s unlikely to do much to change the perception of him.

