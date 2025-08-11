Browns Nation

Monday, August 11, 2025
Browns Rookie Gushes About Joe Flacco

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a clear-cut favorite to start at quarterback.

Joe Flacco will most likely take the reins of the offense in Week 1, and while some might feel like that’s not the best choice the team could make, it’s hard to envision a different outcome.

Still, having Flacco around has been a positive thing for the organization.

It’s always nice to have a proven veteran around, and rookie WR Gage Larvadain is walking on the clouds right now.

When talking to the media, he claimed that it was ‘a dream’ to catch passes from Flacco.

“Big Joe. From being a kid and watching him on TV, you just look up and you’re like ‘dang’ it’s Joe Flacco,” Larvadain said.

Flacco is a Super Bowl champion and he gave the Browns their best quarterback play in a very long time a few years ago.

Flacco should be ahead of the rest of the pack in this race by a significant margin right now.

Kenny Pickett has been dealing with a hamstring injury, and he’s never shown anything to make people believe that he could legitimately be a starting quarterback on a winning football team.

Dillon Gabriel also got hurt and is a rookie, and Shedeur Sanders, although seemingly the most promising of the four, is still stuck last in the pecking order.

Flacco is familiar with Kevin Stefanski’s offense, and that should also help him get the ball rolling.

As for Larvadain, he’s currently dealing with a lower-body injury, and he’s not a lock to make the roster.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation