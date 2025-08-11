Browns Nation

Monday, August 11, 2025
Bruce Drennan Heard Interesting Report About Dillon Gabriel

Bruce Drennan Heard Interesting Report About Dillon Gabriel

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a logjam at the quarterback position.

They have four potential starters, but only one can play.

And with only so many available roster spots, it would make sense to part ways with one of them.

With that in mind, Bruce Drennan believes that Dillon Gabriel could draw some interest.

In the latest edition of his show, the renowned pundit said that Gabriel was throwing the best at camp before his injury:

“I heard he was throwing the best in camp until he had the hamstring,” Drennan said.

That’s pretty much the opposite of most reports.

Daryl Ruiter went as far as to say that Gabriel wasn’t an NFL-caliber quarterback and he called him out for missing wide-open receivers.

They took him two full rounds before Sanders, and they were reportedly enamored with him throughout the pre-draft process.

Even if he hasn’t looked good, it’s hard to think that they would give up on him so easily.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski doesn’t even want to alter the depth chart after watching Sanders’ impressive debut, so he might still have Gabriel ahead of him in the pecking order.

If anything, it might make more sense to part ways with Kenny Pickett, who hasn’t shown much upside in his career and has missed crucial reps with a hamstring injury.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation