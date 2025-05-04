Browns Rookie Has Fans Buzzing With Latest Workout Video

In the second week of the 2023 NFL season, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb went down with a gruesome knee injury.

After months of intense rehab, Chubb returned to start in eight games last year, tallying 332 rushing yards and four total scores.

For running backs, returning from a knee injury as severe as Chubb’s takes time and it might also mean the end of the road.

That’s what the Browns seemed to signal when they selected Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Recently, the organization released a video of Judkins working out while commenting, “@Quinshon is built different.”

Part of the video shows Judkins balancing on one foot while simultaneously reaching down and touching cones or progressing through various arm motions with a resistance band.

In the comments section below the post, numerous fans applauded the rookie while many more implored the franchise to bring back Chubb.

Although Chubb’s best days are most likely behind him, Judkins is just getting started.

After attending high school in Alabama, Judkins enrolled at Ole Miss from 2022 through 2023 and performed well.

During his first year with the Rebels, the running back averaged 5.7 yards per carry while racking up 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns (both program records) and bringing home SEC Freshman of the Year honors.

One year later, he had 1,158 yards and 17 total scores before deciding to transfer to OSU in 2024.

Last season, Judkins started eight games and still rushed for over 1,000 yards and touched paydirt 16 times as a rusher and receiver for the national champion Buckeyes.

