Browns Rookie Is Drawing Comparisons To Le’Veon Bell

The Cleveland Browns needed a special talent to bring life back to their running game.

With Nick Chubb aging and set to leave, they needed someone to take the reins of the backfield.

Fortunately, they found that guy right away in Quinshon Judkins.

With that in mind, Browns analyst Mac Blank broke down the tape, and he firmly believes he has some shades of Le’Veon Bell in his game:

“I’ve never seen a Browns running back consistently find daylight despite so much traffic behind the LOS. Quinshon Judkins is like if Le’Veon Bell had an elite burst,” Blank posted on X.

That’s the ultimate compliment, given how much of a dominant force Bell was when he was in his prime.

Of course, Bell’s career decisions wound up taking a huge toll on his game, as he was never the same explosive tackle-breaker when he returned from taking a year off due to a contract dispute.

Even so, he was an absolute force before that.

Judkins has already shown that he’s unbothered by taking on a big workload, and the Browns’ offense would be wise to turn to him early and often for years to come.

The Browns also took Tennessee star Dylan Sampson to be his complement in the backfield, and while his pass-catching skills and big-play expertise make him a perfect running mate, Judkins has been so efficient that it’s been almost impossible to get him off the field.

He’s a strong candidate to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, and he has more rushing yards than Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, and Christian McCaffrey despite missing the first game of the season and barely playing in the second one.

