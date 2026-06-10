KC Concepcion Signs With Browns And The Contract Details Are In

The Cleveland Browns got some important business done, and the timing could not be better. Right in the middle of mandatory minicamp, with KC Concepcion already turning heads on the practice field and connecting with Shedeur Sanders on deep balls down the sideline, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that the first-round rookie has officially signed his contract.

Rapoport had the details.

“Browns first-round pick WR KC Concepcion has just signed his four-year, fully guaranteed rookie contract worth roughly $20 million in a deal done by agents Cleo Floyd, Jeff Griffin and Erik Schmella of The Familie,” Rapoport wrote.

#Browns first-round pick WR KC Concepcion has just signed his four-year, fully guaranteed rookie contract worth roughly $20 million in a deal done by agents Cleo Floyd, Jeff Griffin and Erik Schmella of The Familie. pic.twitter.com/ymyHdYTFJ1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 10, 2026

A fully guaranteed four-year contract worth roughly $20 million gets Concepcion locked in and allows everyone involved to focus entirely on football without any lingering contract distraction hanging over the situation. For a player already generating the kind of buzz coming out of minicamp that Concepcion is generating, getting this done quickly is exactly what you want to see from both sides.

The 24th overall pick out of Texas A&M is now officially a Cleveland Brown in every sense, and the early returns on how he fits into this offense have been nothing short of encouraging. He and Sanders have already developed a visible connection in competitive team drills, including a leaping catch on a deep sideline throw that had everyone at the facility talking. Todd Monken’s offense is built for exactly the kind of player Concepcion projects to be.

Concepcion arrives with a college resume that backed up every bit of the first-round draft capital Cleveland invested in him. Over three seasons at North Carolina State and Texas A&M he accumulated 185 receptions for 2,218 yards and 25 touchdowns, earning All-American honors in his final college season while averaging 15.1 yards per reception. The combination of separation ability, suddenness in tight spaces, and natural feel operating in space gives him a profile that translates immediately to what Monken is trying to build in Berea.

The contract is signed. Browns fans have every reason to be excited about what Concepcion is about to bring to this offense.

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