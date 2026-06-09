Dillon Gabriel Makes Jersey Number Change

Although it may have seemed like a budding controversy at the time, the Cleveland Browns have finally sorted out the number situation involving newcomer Jared Verse and second-year player Dillon Gabriel. Now, fans can purchase the jersey of either player with confidence.

When Verse arrived from the Los Angeles Rams as part of the trade for Myles Garrett, the edge rusher took the field for his first practice with the Browns sporting the No. 8 that he wore for his first two NFL seasons. Trouble was, Gabriel also kept wearing the digit as the quarterback did throughout his rookie year with Cleveland.

That’s allowed by the NFL at this point of preseason workouts, but it obviously wasn’t going to stand for long. While Gabriel initially said he was surprised Verse didn’t make him an offer for the number and just showed up with it instead, the two players likely came to some kind of agreement that eventually received the NFL’s needed approval.

On the first day of mandatory minicamp, Gabriel made a jersey number change, as he’s now wearing No. 6 while Verse gets to have No. 8.

“Browns QB Dillon Gabriel has switched from No. 8 to No. 6 with edge rusher Jared Verse taking No. 8,” Mary Kay Cabot posted.

#Browns QB Dillon Gabriel has switched from No. 8 to No. 6 with edge rusher Jared Verse taking No. 8. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 9, 2026

With Verse sending out positive vibes as the Browns head into these final workouts before training camp, it would have been unfortunate and somewhat silly if this had continued to drag on. Now, both players can go about their business while getting ready for the season.

Gabriel’s new No. 6 is notable for multiple reasons. It was last worn by linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who has not yet officially retired, even though his career is in jeopardy after he suffered a serious neck injury during the 2024 season. It was also famously worn by quarterback Baker Mayfield for four seasons after he was the first overall pick by the Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft.

With No. 1 being the only other single-digit unaccounted for on the Browns’ current roster, and No. 14 the last available among the remaining quarterback-eligible numbers, Gabriel did not really have much choice in making the switch.

NEXT:

Harold Fannin Jr. Just Earned A Massive Endorsement From An Unlikely Source