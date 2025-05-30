Browns Rookie Is Making His Presence Felt At OTAs

Quarterback is the most important position in sports, and it’s no wonder that almost all of the talk out of Cleveland Browns camp over the past few months has been about the QBs, especially now that there are two exciting rookies under center in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

As fun as it is to have those two in the building, there were other rookies taken much higher in the draft than they were on the roster, one of whom is already making his presence felt during OTAs.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot shared a clip on X of No. 5 pick Mason Graham swatting a Gabriel pass at the line of scrimmage during 11 on 11 drills.

#Browns Mason Graham bats a Dillon Gabriel pass in 11 on 11s: pic.twitter.com/9KVI0TM71b — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 28, 2025

The first impression of Graham at rookie camp wasn’t great, as he reportedly vomited on the field during drills, but he is quickly making people forget about that with his play during OTAs.

Graham was taken fifth overall for a reason and anchored a National Champion-winning defense at Michigan for multiple years.

His presence should immediately make life easier for Myles Garrett and the rest of the defense, and Browns fans everywhere are certainly hoping he can solidify himself as a pillar at the heart of this defense for a decade or more.

On the other side of the ball, this hopefully won’t become a trend for Gabriel, who is undersized at quarterback and could have to get more creative in avoiding the rush to get the ball out at the next level.

With so much focus on the QB competition, don’t forget about how special the No. 5 pick has the potential to be.

NEXT:

Insider Makes Big Prediction About Cedric Tillman