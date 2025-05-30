Insider Makes Big Prediction About Cedric Tillman

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with glaring questions surrounding their wide receiver depth.

After making minimal moves to address the position, the organization appears willing to bet on internal development rather than external acquisitions.

Cedric Tillman now finds himself thrust into a pivotal role as the Browns’ projected number two receiver behind Jerry Jeudy.

The Athletic’s Zac Jackson recently addressed Tillman’s potential during an appearance on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.”

When asked about the receiver’s ability to develop into a reliable contributor, Jackson expressed strong confidence that Tillman can breakout this season.

“I do, because we saw it for a few games last year, when we finally saw an NFL offense. So, his thing is, he’s big. He’s never going to be super shifty but he can play that outside receiver and run those routes, which in this offense, and with Joe Flacco at quarterback, there’s going to be opportunities for that guy,” Jackson said.

.@AkronJackson explains why he believes 3rd year WR Cedric Tillman can have an impact opposite of Jerry Jeudy this season for the #Browns.#DawgPound | https://t.co/IrVnJdAMcs pic.twitter.com/OtPRbxqdsw — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) May 29, 2025

The responsibility represents a significant leap for the former third-round pick, who has shown flashes but lacks consistent production.

Jackson believes the Browns remained quiet in free agency because they recognize Tillman’s untapped upside.

Rather than pursuing external options, Cleveland appears committed to unlocking the potential they already possess on the roster.

Tillman possesses the physical tools to excel as an outside receiver, but volume remains his biggest obstacle.

Through two NFL seasons, he has managed just 93 targets, providing glimpses of his capabilities without sustained opportunities.

The Browns’ quarterback instability has complicated matters, though even modest improvement at the position could unlock Tillman’s production.

An 80-target campaign would position him to lead Cleveland in touchdown receptions while validating the organization’s faith in his development.

