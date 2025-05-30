Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, May 30, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Makes Big Prediction About Cedric Tillman

Insider Makes Big Prediction About Cedric Tillman

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Makes Big Prediction About Cedric Tillman
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with glaring questions surrounding their wide receiver depth.

After making minimal moves to address the position, the organization appears willing to bet on internal development rather than external acquisitions.

Cedric Tillman now finds himself thrust into a pivotal role as the Browns’ projected number two receiver behind Jerry Jeudy.

The Athletic’s Zac Jackson recently addressed Tillman’s potential during an appearance on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.”

When asked about the receiver’s ability to develop into a reliable contributor, Jackson expressed strong confidence that Tillman can breakout this season.

“I do, because we saw it for a few games last year, when we finally saw an NFL offense. So, his thing is, he’s big. He’s never going to be super shifty but he can play that outside receiver and run those routes, which in this offense, and with Joe Flacco at quarterback, there’s going to be opportunities for that guy,” Jackson said.

The responsibility represents a significant leap for the former third-round pick, who has shown flashes but lacks consistent production.

Jackson believes the Browns remained quiet in free agency because they recognize Tillman’s untapped upside.

Rather than pursuing external options, Cleveland appears committed to unlocking the potential they already possess on the roster.

Tillman possesses the physical tools to excel as an outside receiver, but volume remains his biggest obstacle.

Through two NFL seasons, he has managed just 93 targets, providing glimpses of his capabilities without sustained opportunities.

The Browns’ quarterback instability has complicated matters, though even modest improvement at the position could unlock Tillman’s production.

An 80-target campaign would position him to lead Cleveland in touchdown receptions while validating the organization’s faith in his development.

NEXT:  Insider Makes Surprising Statement About Shedeur Sanders' Roster Status
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation