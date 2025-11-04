Browns Rookie Is Quietly Becoming A Standout

The Cleveland Browns found a budding star in Harold Fannin Jr.

Outside of running back Quinshon Judkins, the rookie tight end has been the lone bright spot in their offense.

The third-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft is proving the Browns right for drafting him as he ranks fifth in receiving yards among NFL rookies this season.

Fellow rookie tight ends Tyler Warren and Oronde Gadsden II have more yards than Fannin, but it’s worth noting that they have played one more game and are in a functioning offense with the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers, respectively.

The Browns have struggled with Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel at quarterback, and the outlook going forward isn’t encouraging.

Even so, despite sharing the workload with veteran David Njoku, Fannin has stood out.

He’s a master at picking up yards after the catch, and he has some of the best hands in the league.

He’s been so good that some analysts and fans have encouraged the Browns to part ways with Njoku instead of signing him to a contract extension.

One can only imagine the numbers Fannin could put up with a decent offense and quarterback situation.

For the most part, the Browns’ rookie class certainly is a reason for optimism.

It will take some time before they fulfill their potential, but if the team is patient and lets them grow through their mistakes, they could make serious noise soon.

