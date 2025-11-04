Overlooked Browns Rookie Could Have Bigger Role On Defense

The Cleveland Browns recently parted ways with veteran safety Damontae Kazee.

He and the Browns reportedly reached a mutual agreement so he could find playing time somewhere else.

Conversely, that opens the door for another player to get more playing time with Cleveland.

“We will also probably see some defensive snaps from Donovan McMillon, who has been limited to special teams and late fourth-quarter snaps,” Jack Duffin wrote on X.

The #Browns are now down to 9 DBs on the 53 man roster They tend to have 10 active on game day We will also probably see some defensive snaps from Donovan McMillon who has been limited to special teams and late 4th quarter snaps https://t.co/zuMFbwsmaL — Jack Duffin (@JackDuffin) November 3, 2025

Granted, that doesn’t necessarily mean McMillon will get to play significantly more, so the undrafted free agent will have to make the most of every snap he gets.

The Browns’ defense has taken another step forward in its third year under coordinator Jim Schwartz, after showing some signs of regression last season.

It’s stacked at almost every position, so whoever does get playing time will have to do much more than the average player to impress.

Of course, it’s not like this unit cannot be beaten, as it has been worn out late in games because of the team’s inability to get anything going on offense.

That’s when rotational players like McMillon could prove that they belong, starting in Week 10 against the New York Jets.

Coming off their bye, the Browns are entering the second half of the season with more questions than answers, and it’ll be interesting to see how they deal with their depth to close the year.

NEXT:

Browns’ Struggles Could Force Major Move