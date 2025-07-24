Browns Rookie Is Turning Heads In Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns will need everybody to step up this season.

That’s particularly true with the running backs room.

With Quinshon Judkins most likely facing a suspension after his domestic violence arrest, everybody else will have to pick up the slack.

Fortunately, it looks like the Browns might do just fine.

As shown by Lance Reisland in a clip on X, rookie RB Dylan Sampson turned heads in practice with his quick burst and explosiveness.

Dylan Sampson shows great patience and burst for a young back. Look forward to seeing him run when the pads go on. ##Browns pic.twitter.com/8RJTRigLzL — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) July 23, 2025

Sampson was projected to be a starter at the next level, so this isn’t necessarily a surprise.

Of course, Judkins’ situation changed the team’s plans, but it could also be a blessing in disguise.

Judkins was projected to be the primary running back and handle the bulk of the touches, with Sampson as a change-of-pace running back.

Even so, it’s not like he’s not more than capable of being efficient as the primary ball-carrier and carrying the load on his own.

As things stand now, perhaps the Browns will choose to roll with Jerome Ford early in the season, leaving Sampson with his third-down role.

But if he continues to impress, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see him climb his way up the pecking order, at least until Judkins is cleared to make his season debut.

The Browns are going to deploy a run-heavy offense with plenty of RPO, and that suits an explosive player like Dylan Sampson.

It’s still way too early, but he’s making a strong case for himself, and he’s just getting started.

NEXT:

Denzel Ward Says He's 'Capable' Of Winning Major NFL Award