Shannon Sharpe Has Candid Advice For Shedeur Sanders With Browns

The Cleveland Browns face a fascinating quarterback puzzle heading into the season.

Rookie Shedeur Sanders enters a crowded room featuring Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

With Deshaun Watson sidelined but potentially returning, the competition creates an intriguing dynamic that could spark tension.

NFL legend Shannon Sharpe addressed the situation during a Nightcap episode, offering perspective on how Sanders should navigate the crowded quarterback room.

“I’m going to go in there. Hopefully, he can impart some wisdom from Joe Flacco. Flacco’s been at this thing a very long time. Kenny Picket has been in the league for a while, I don’t know if I’m going to get too much from him, but you know, hey, let’s see how it goes. I’m just trying to figure out what it’s supposed to be,” Sharpe said.

Sanders has already impressed during rookie minicamp, displaying poise and command that suggests he belongs.

Despite early flashes, Cleveland appears ready to lean on Flacco’s veteran experience to start the season.

This decision stems from timing and structure rather than questioning Sanders’ talent.

The belief around many analysts remains clear: Flacco gets the first opportunity, but if things falter, Sanders won’t wait long for his chance.

The rookie has maintained a positive attitude throughout the competition, making it clear there’s no bad blood with his teammates.

For now, Flacco or Kenny Pickett might hold the starting job, but the long view increasingly points toward Sanders’ territory.

