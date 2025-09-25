Browns Rookie Named ‘Biggest Surprise’ After Week 3

It only took the rest of the league three weeks to realize the Cleveland Browns landed one of the steals of the NFL Draft.

Carson Schwesinger is already drawing comparisons to Luke Kuechly, and it’s hard not to see the resemblance once you look at the tape.

The rookie out of UCLA is an early candidate to win Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

With that in mind, Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report chose him as the Browns’ biggest surprise of the season:

“Linebacker Carson Schwesinger,” Gagnon wrote. “There was always a chance the 2025 No. 33 overall pick would become awesome, but it’s happening faster than many would have imagined. Schwesinger played a huge role in Cleveland’s remarkable Week 3 comeback victory over Green Bay, and he’s on track for a 130-tackle season.”

Schwesinger’s unmatched energy has only been topped by his work ethic.

He turned plenty of heads from the very second he arrived in Northeast Ohio, proving that he could be a green dot guy from the very beginning.

The Browns had a rising star at the linebacker position in Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, but he was lost for the season with a neck injury.

The fact that they went after Schwesinger was even less encouraging about Owusu-Koramoah’s recovery, as some believe he might not be able to suit up again.

Schwesinger’s energy and intensity on every single play are contagious.

The Browns’ new-look defense is feeding off one another, and it’s hard not to feel excited about the early returns.

This rookie class looks special, and it might even go down as one of the best in franchise history.

