Browns Rookie Nominated For Notable NFL Award

The Cleveland Browns are discovering bright spots early in the 2025 season, offering fans genuine reasons for optimism.

The Browns’ rookie defenders have particularly impressed, with one player clearly separating himself from the pack.

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger earned a nomination after his standout Week 3 performance.

“Browns LB Carson Schwesinger has been nominated for the NFL’s Rookie of the Week.” Camryn Justice shared on X.

#Browns LB Carson Schwesinger has been nominated for the NFL's Rookie of the Week. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 23, 2025

The nomination further solidifies his case as a rising cornerstone for the Browns’ defensive unit.

Schwesinger had nine tackles and delivered a crucial sack in Cleveland’s 13-10 victory over Green Bay.

After Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s season-ending neck injury, Schwesinger has stepped in seamlessly, keeping Cleveland’s run defense among the league’s best.

His late-game sack forced a critical Packers punt and shifted momentum decisively toward Cleveland.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has also noted the rookie’s uncommon responsibility as the defensive signal-caller wearing the green dot.

Schwesinger’s journey from UCLA walk-on to All-American linebacker and now NFL difference-maker showcases remarkable determination.

Through three games, he has accumulated 23 tackles while establishing himself among the league’s top rookie defenders.

The Browns have featured previous Rookie of the Week honorees, but Schwesinger could become their first since Jedrick Wills in 2020.

His nomination could signal the beginning of a Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign.

With his combination of playmaking ability, leadership qualities, and natural instincts, Schwesinger possesses the tools to become this defense’s centerpiece for years to come.

NEXT:

Myles Garrett Closing In On Historic Milestone