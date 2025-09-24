Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, September 24, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Rookie Nominated For Notable NFL Award

Browns Rookie Nominated For Notable NFL Award

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Rookie Nominated For Notable NFL Award
(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns are discovering bright spots early in the 2025 season, offering fans genuine reasons for optimism.

The Browns’ rookie defenders have particularly impressed, with one player clearly separating himself from the pack.

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger earned a nomination after his standout Week 3 performance.

“Browns LB Carson Schwesinger has been nominated for the NFL’s Rookie of the Week.” Camryn Justice shared on X.

The nomination further solidifies his case as a rising cornerstone for the Browns’ defensive unit.

Schwesinger had nine tackles and delivered a crucial sack in Cleveland’s 13-10 victory over Green Bay.

After Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s season-ending neck injury, Schwesinger has stepped in seamlessly, keeping Cleveland’s run defense among the league’s best.

His late-game sack forced a critical Packers punt and shifted momentum decisively toward Cleveland.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has also noted the rookie’s uncommon responsibility as the defensive signal-caller wearing the green dot.

Schwesinger’s journey from UCLA walk-on to All-American linebacker and now NFL difference-maker showcases remarkable determination.

Through three games, he has accumulated 23 tackles while establishing himself among the league’s top rookie defenders.

The Browns have featured previous Rookie of the Week honorees, but Schwesinger could become their first since Jedrick Wills in 2020.

His nomination could signal the beginning of a Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign.

With his combination of playmaking ability, leadership qualities, and natural instincts, Schwesinger possesses the tools to become this defense’s centerpiece for years to come.

NEXT:  Myles Garrett Closing In On Historic Milestone
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation