Browns Rookie Poised For Breakthrough In Week 12

No one can argue that rookie defensive tackle Mason Graham isn’t having a great year with the Cleveland Browns. Although some people were shocked when the Browns drafted him, he has proven to be a huge asset to the team.

Graham has achieved many of his defensive goals so far, but there are still others he wants to conquer. And he may get the chance this weekend, according to Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com.

Bastock said that Sunday’s Week 12 game against the Las Vegas Raiders will give Graham his best shot at his first solo sack.

“There’s one big milestone Browns No. 5 overall pick Mason Graham is still chasing. The good news is he has a chance to reach it on Sunday as the Browns take on the Las Vegas Raiders, going against one of the worst offensive lines in the league. Graham is still chasing his first solo NFL sack. Against the Raiders, Graham should have a chance at his first solo sack, especially as he’s been ramping up the pressure in recent weeks with eight pressures and two hits over his last two games,” Bastock wrote.

Graham Continues To Develop As Key Piece In Browns’ Interior Defense

Cleveland’s interior defense was a big problem last year, which is a major reason why the Browns chose to go with Graham in the draft instead of someone else. That decision has paid off so far, and he has 22 tackles across his first 10 games of the season.

Because he was a young prospect, Graham obviously had room to grow when coming to Cleveland. He has been working on developing his pass rush skills, and his speed has also improved.

He is still angling to get that first tackle on his own, and he may be given the chance against the Raiders, who have one of the worst offensive lines in the league. There is every reason to believe he can get past them and secure yet another big accomplishment in his debut season.

NEXT:

Shedeur Sanders Faces Historic Challenge In Week 12 Start