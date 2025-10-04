Browns Rookie Poised To Have Big Game Against Vikings

The Cleveland Browns selected Mason Graham fifth overall in the 2025 draft, and the rookie defensive tackle has already proven he belongs.

Through four games, Graham has recorded 11 tackles, half a sack, and multiple pressures while establishing himself as a disruptive force on Cleveland’s defensive front.

His strength and technique, honed during his time at Michigan, have translated seamlessly to the NFL.

As the Browns prepare to face the Vikings on Sunday, Graham could create serious problems for Minnesota’s offensive line.

Analyst Thor Nystrom highlighted the matchup advantage Cleveland holds in the trenches.

“The Vikings appear set to start a UDFA at LG next to a guy who has never played center vs the Browns. Mason Graham is going to be a problem,” Nystrom posted on X.

Graham’s Week 3 performance against Green Bay showcased his potential as an impact player.

He finished with three tackles, half a sack, and a 43 percent pass-rush win rate, an impressive number for any defensive tackle.

His pressure forced hurried throws and disrupted the Packers’ rhythm throughout the afternoon.

Graham’s presence has enhanced the entire unit’s effectiveness, particularly in limiting rushing lanes and collapsing pockets.

Against a struggling Vikings offensive line dealing with injuries and inexperience, Graham’s dual-threat ability positions him as a potential difference-maker.

His development has exceeded expectations for a first-year player, and Sunday’s matchup could provide another statement performance.

