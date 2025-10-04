Browns Nation

Saturday, October 4, 2025
Kevin O’Connell Reveals Honest Thoughts About Dillon Gabriel

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Kevin O’Connell Reveals Honest Thoughts About Dillon Gabriel
(Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are moving forward with rookie Dillon Gabriel as their starting quarterback, benching veteran Joe Flacco after a disappointing 1-3 start.

The decision has drawn attention across the league, including from their Week 5 opponent, the Minnesota Vikings.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell acknowledged that Gabriel’s skill set presents unique challenges for his defense.

O’Connell pointed to the rookie’s college success and dual-threat ability as factors that Minnesota must account for in its game plan.

“(Gabriel) had a tremendous, tremendous college career. I think the big thing when I think about Dillon is that he can make all the throws. He’s got really unique athleticism, quickness in the pocket to evade the rush, and has always been able to make plays on schedule and also be a weapon off schedule. So we’re going to have to make sure we can adapt to that athleticism and still find a way to contain him while defending one of the better run games in the league and some really talented skilled players as well,” O’Connell said.

Gabriel, selected in the third round from Oregon in the 2025 NFL Draft, brings athleticism and playmaking versatility that differ from Flacco’s traditional pocket-passing style.

The length of Gabriel’s starting tenure remains uncertain, but Stefanski clearly wants to see what the rookie can provide.

O’Connell’s public praise seems to validate Stefanski’s confidence in the young quarterback’s readiness.

Gabriel focuses on giving his best effort and trusting the results to come, knowing that overthinking or forcing plays only leads to mistakes.

Now with the starting role secured, Gabriel is determined to prove he deserves to keep it moving forward.

Yagya Bhargava
Browns Nation