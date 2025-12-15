Browns Nation

Monday, December 15, 2025
Browns Rookie WR Could Play Key Role In 2026

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Browns Rookie WR Could Play Key Role In 2026
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

 

When an NFL team finds itself with a record well below .500, it can be difficult to find a silver lining. Yes, they might secure a top-five or top-10 draft pick with their poor season on paper, but teams would, of course, much prefer to be competitive.

The Cleveland Browns have been competitive on the defensive side of the ball all season, but their offense has not matched that level of excellence. Having three different starting quarterbacks will do that to an offense, as they just haven’t been able to get much going.

While this offense has had its fair share of shortfalls, things haven’t been all bad. Shedeur Sanders, for instance, has put a few performances together that have shown some promise for his future in the NFL.

Rookie wide receiver Isaiah Bond also had a coming-out party of sorts in Week 15, having two long catches that provided 89 yards of offense.

“Browns rookie WR Isaiah Bond today: 2 receptions 89 yards 44.5 yards/rec,” Browns fan UK posted on X.

Bond was a highly touted player at the University of Texas, but some off-field issues kept him from being drafted in 2025. The Browns saw something in him from his college tape, giving him a chance with an NFL contract.

He hasn’t done too much through 15 weeks, as he has accumulated just 288 yards and zero touchdowns. However, his performance against the Chicago Bears gave a glimpse into what he could be for this team moving forward.

Every team needs a speedy deep threat that can provide big plays when their offense is looking for a spark, and Bond could certainly provide that in 2026 and beyond if they allow him the opportunity.

Browns Nation