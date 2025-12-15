Browns Nation

Monday, December 15, 2025
Browns Rookie Continues To Shine Despite Losses

Andrew Elmquist
Browns Rookie Continues To Shine Despite Losses
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns lost another game in blowout fashion in Week 15, dropping their overall record to 3-11. At 3-11, they are tied for the second-worst record in the NFL, putting them in a prime position to secure a top-five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

This team’s history with the draft hasn’t been particularly positive, especially at quarterback. However, they had some impressive selections in 2025, and many of their picks are looking like they could impact this organization for the foreseeable future.

One of those players is LB Carson Schwesinger, who is not only recognized by Browns fans as an elite talent, but he’s also well-known around the league as an impactful player.

This dominant play was put on full display in Week 15’s loss to the Chicago Bears, as he racked up 14 total tackles, four solo tackles, 10 assisted tackles, and one quarterback hit.

Schwesinger couldn’t do enough by himself to help the Browns win this game, of course, but he was a one-man wrecking crew that this team can feel good about moving forward. Players like Schwesinger give Browns fans hope for the future, which is all a 3-11 team can ask for.

The Browns’ defense certainly hasn’t been their biggest problem this year, and much of their struggles have fallen on the offense. If that side of the ball can figure things out and get consistent in 2026, the outlook of the Browns could be a lot different.

Fans are clamoring for some personnel changes, but it’s anyone’s best guess if the front office will clean house and make moves to satisfy them.

NEXT:  Insider Calls Out Browns Ownership After Loss To Bears
Browns Nation