Browns Rookies Making Early NFL History

The Cleveland Browns may be 0-2 with 0-3 lurking around the corner as they head into a brutal matchup with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, but there has been a lot to be excited about through two weeks.

One of the most exciting developments so far has been the rookie class, which is already making history offensively.

Analyst Andrew Siciliano shared a stat that shows how strong the rookies have been through two games, pointing out that the 28 combined receptions between Harold Fannin Jr., Dylan Sampson, Quinshon Judkins, and Isaiah Bond are the most from any team’s rookie class through two games in the NFL’s Super Bowl era.

Browns rookies (Fannin, Sampson, Judkins, Bond) have combined for 28 receptions, the most by any team through two games in the @NFL's Super Bowl era. (via NFL Research @NFLPlus) — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) September 17, 2025

All four have shown flashes of potentially growing into future stars, particularly Fannin, who has 12 catches already and has fully entrenched himself as a foundational piece within this offense despite being a 21-year-old tight end.

Judkins debuted in the Week 2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and ran for 61 yards on ten carries, and he made it clear that he is going to be a featured back for this team for a long time as long as he can stay out of trouble off the field.

Sampson’s eight catches in Week 1 were impressive, and it will be interesting to see how he and Judkins share the workload going forward.

This rookie class came into 2025 with a lot of hype and expectations, and aside from these pass-catchers, Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger have lived up to the hype as well on defense, while rookie QB Dillon Gabriel also got involved and threw his first touchdown pass in garbage time on Sunday.

It may not be showing up in the win column yet, but this Browns’ rookie class has a chance to be truly special.

