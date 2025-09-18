Insider Says Browns May Have Key To Challenging Packers

The 0-2 Cleveland Browns have a daunting matchup in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, who look like the best team in the NFL following their Micah Parsons trade and their throttling of the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders in the first two weeks of the season.

In order to pull off a huge upset, the Browns will need a number of players to step up, especially one rookie that could be an “x-factor” according to a certain insider.

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi said that running back Quinshon Judkins could be a major x-factor against the Packers.

“I think the way to go about trying to beat Green Bay is running right at them. Neither of those teams have done that yet, Washington and Detroit.”

.@TonyGrossi thinks that Quinshon Judkins could be a major x-factor for the Browns against the Packers. pic.twitter.com/QEHmQBfx6K — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) September 17, 2025

Judkins had 61 yards on ten carries in Week 2, as well as three catches for ten yards, and it’s clear that he has already carved out a featured role for himself and should be somewhat of a bellcow back going forward.

Cleveland needs playmakers to emerge in order to ensure this year’s offense is significantly better than last year’s, and Judkins is one of the best candidates to become that type of player.

Joe Flacco has four turnovers through two games, and the best way to ensure he doesn’t turn the ball over multiple times against Green Bay is by running the ball.

Cleveland hasn’t had a 100-yard rusher in any game since late 2023, and this weekend against Green Bay would be a great time for Judkins to break that streak.

