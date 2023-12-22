Browns Nation

Browns Rule Out 4 Defensive Players For Texans Duel In Week 16

By

Cleveland Browns defender Anthony Walker Jr.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The 2023 Cleveland Browns season has been living proof of Murphy’s Law: Everything that could go wrong will go wrong, at least health-wise.

The team hasn’t been able to catch a break all year long in terms of injuries, so why would the final stretch of the season be any different?

That’s why it wasn’t much of a surprise to see Browns insider Fred Greetham report on Twitter that as many as four key defenders will be out for Sunday’s clash with the Houston Texans.

The Browns will be without Juan Thornhill, Jordan Kunaszyk, Anthony Walker Jr., and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo for this must-win matchup with potentially huge postseason implications.

The bright side is that Joel Bitonio is currently being listed as questionable, and it’s not like the Texans will be at full strength, either.

Houston star rookie QB C.J. Stroud is most likely going to miss the game with a concussion, and veteran Case Keenum will take the field in his place.

Also, fellow star rookie Will Anderson Jr. might miss the game as well.

At the end of the day, this Browns team has proven to be the most resilient in the entire league, and the coaching staff has done an outstanding job of making adjustments to fill in the gaps for the countless injuries.

At this point, it seems like it just doesn’t matter who’s going to suit up, this team will always find a way to compete and work its way back from any deficit, regardless of the opponent, the score, or the context.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

