Browns Rumored To Be Pursuing Star WR

The Cleveland Browns’ roster looks significantly different than it did during the 2024 NFL season, and more changes could be in store as the offseason moves along.

The Browns traded wide receiver Amari Cooper and defensive end Za’Darius Smith during the season, and after quarterback Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles, they started to seem to move on from him.

Cleveland has the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and though many mock drafts have the Browns using it on edge rusher Abdul Carter, it is possible they take a quarterback instead.

In the meantime, the Browns could use a legitimate threat at wide receiver alongside Jerry Jeudy, and they are rumored to be looking into a trade to fill that role.

“Per source, the Browns have been actively pursuing [San Francisco] 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk in the past week. The Browns were calling about the receiver several weeks ago, but things calmed down. Now things are apparently picking back up,” Kevin Collard wrote on X.

Aiyuk, a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, gradually raised his production in his first few seasons, peaking in 2023 when he led San Francisco with 75 catches and 1,342 receiving yards.

Prior to the 2024 season, he staged a hold-in during training camp while demanding a contract extension, and after he received it, he tore his ACL and MCL in Week 7.

In seven games, he had 25 catches, 374 yards and zero touchdowns.

Though the Niners may not be actively shopping Aiyuk, they reportedly have been open to trading him.

