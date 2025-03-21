Insider Says Browns Could Make Surprise Move With No. 2 Pick

Most expect the Tennessee Titans to take Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but it’s still up in the air what the Cleveland Browns will do at No. 2.

Many are coming around to the idea of the Browns selecting Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders at No. 2 since he is the consensus QB2 in the class, but one insider believes the Browns could go in a shocking direction and take a different QB at No. 2.

In a shocking development, Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot shared in a recent article that renowned draft analyst Greg Cosell has Louisville’s Tyler Shough as the No. 2 quarterback in this class.

She believes it’s not out of the realm of possibility that the Browns could select him second overall.

“Do the Browns like him enough to draft him at No. 2 overall? It’s not as far-fetched as it might seem. Shough (6-5, 225) is ranked as the second-best quarterback in this draft behind Cam Ward by at least one widely-respected draft analyst, Greg Cosell,” Cabot wrote.

After months of projections with Shough nowhere near the first round of the draft, Browns general manager Andrew Berry would raise plenty of eyebrows if he took Shough second overall instead of just trading down and taking him later.

Shough will turn 26 early in his rookie 2025 season.

He has an extensive injury history that largely contributed to his spending six years in college.

As a prospect, there is certainly a lot to like, but the idea of taking him second overall sounds too absurd to be a legitimate option at this point.

Cleveland is hosting Shough for a visit, so he could certainly be on the team’s radar in later rounds, but second overall would be shocking.

Then again, you never know since every year there is a quarterback who rapidly ascends up the board as draft day gets closer and closer.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Likely Reason Browns Will Draft A QB At No. 2