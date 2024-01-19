Browns Nation

Browns Send 2 More Players To The Pro Bowl

Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

It’s common knowledge that most players don’t want anything to do with the Pro Bowl, and Cleveland Browns players aren’t the exception to the rule.

Nonetheless, it’s still nice to see that some of your favorite team’s players got the recognition they deserved.

This time, the Browns have added two more players to their pool of Pro Bowlers, with the team announcing that LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and G Wyatt Teller will join the party.

They will now join the likes of DE Myles Garrett, CB Denzel Ward, WR Amari Cooper, TE David Njoku, and G Joel Bitonio, and rightfully so.

Of course, it’s normal to be frustrated, as this team put up so much fight throughout the course of the regular season and seemed ready to make a deep postseason run.

But this is not the end of the line for most of these players; they’ll be back next season.

The team has enough salary cap space to make some improvements, and they’re actively pursuing some upgrades to the offensive coaching staff to make the most of their $230 million quarterback, who’s expected to be back to full strength by the start of training camp.

Props to the guys who made it, and fans can focus on the future later.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

