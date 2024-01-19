Browns Nation

Browns Reporter Questions Potential Kevin Stefanski Change

By

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are going through some major changes right now.

The team is looking to revamp its offensive coaching staff, and they’re on the market for a new offensive coordinator, running backs coach, and tight ends coach.

Notably, this change might reportedly lead to HC Kevin Stefanski giving up play-calling duties.

That’s why Browns beat writer Nick Perdone questioned this decision on social media.

“The Browns have told us for years that Kevin Stefanski’s strength is calling plays. America finally gets to see it on full display with Joe Flacco… and now he might give up play calling duties?” Pedone said.

He stated that if the front office has believed in Stefanski as a play-caller since he arrived, and we actually got to see his strength as an offensive play-caller with Joe Flacco, why change that now?

Then again, most people speculate that the Browns are looking to put together an offensive coaching staff that’s tailor-made for Deshaun Watson and his strengths.

The team has given up a lot to get Watson on the field.

It’s not even just about the fully guaranteed contract and all the money he’s gotten.

It’s also about the plethora of draft capital the team had to put on the table to be able to get him.

Watson was once one of the elite quarterbacks of the game, and it made sense to take risks and make a run at him, especially if they weren’t sold on Baker Mayfield.

But it seems like it’s now or never for Watson and the Browns, and he won’t have many more opportunities to prove them right or wrong before they’re forced to make a decision about him.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

