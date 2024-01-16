Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Send Classy Message To Joe Flacco On Special Date

Browns Send Classy Message To Joe Flacco On Special Date

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco
Joe Flacco (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ season is over, and so is Joe Flacco’s special run.

Then again, albeit short-lived, it’ll live forever in the hearts of the fans.

That’s why the Browns took to Twitter to wish their emergency QB a happy 39th birthday.

Needless to say, they would rather have this happen under better circumstances and not just a couple of days after their heartbreaking playoff loss.

It’s crazy to think that Browns fans would be rooting for Joe Flacco, of all people, in 2024, but that’s just the way things go in this business at times.

Flacco was a beacon of hope amid a complicated season for this team, and he put his team on the shoulders to finish the job and get them to the playoffs.

Then again, you can never pick just the good things from one player; you have to live and die by their traits and flaws, and that was the case with the Browns and Joe Flacco.

The former Super Bowl champion turned back the clock and had one of the best runs of his career to close out the campaign and secure a wild-card berth.

He slung the football down the field and put on a show with Amari Cooper and David Njoku week in and week out.

Then again, Flacco also turned the ball over at the worst possible time, throwing pick-sixes in back-to-back drives to put an end to the season.

It happens.

Still, the franchise and fan base will forever be grateful for bringing back hope to Berea after this myriad of injuries.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Joe Flacco News

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce

Reporter Compares Jason Kelce To Browns Legend

6 mins ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Radio Host Defends Andrew Berry's Gesture After Texans Game

25 mins ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield's Win Over Eagles Has Notable Effect on Browns' Draft Pick

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Browns Defender Calls Out Fans Who 'Don’t Know Football'

5 hours ago

Former Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Blunt Admission About His Trade To Browns

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns huddle

Radio Host Makes Big Projection For The Browns 2024 Offseason

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Says Joe Flacco Didn't Make 1 Change During Browns Run

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns offensive players

Radio Host Says The Browns Had A Successful 2023 Season

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Browns GM Had Notable Gesture With Personnel After Texans Game

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt

Analyst Sends Thankful Message To Browns After Playoff Exit

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Makes Honest Admission About Losing To Texans

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Top Browns Defender Sends Message To Fans After Playoff Elimination

2 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Christian Harris #48 of the Houston Texans sacks Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Studs And Duds From Browns' Wild Card Loss To Texans

3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 06: Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans walks the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 06, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

DeMeco Ryans Highlights Joe Flacco's 'Elite' Traits

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Graphic Shows Myles Garrett Posted Historic Numbers This Season

3 days ago

Sportscaster Joe Thomas on the set of NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football broadcast after an NFL regular season game between the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings won, 19-9.

Joe Thomas Sends A Message Ahead Of Texans Game

3 days ago

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: DeSean Jackson attends Michael Rubin's MLBPA x Fanatics party at City Market Social House on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

DeSean Jackson Reveals His Thoughts On Joe Flacco

3 days ago

Phil Dawson with guitar

Phil Dawson Has Message For Browns Fans Ahead Of Playoff Game

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Analyst Explains Why He Doesn't Love the Texans Against the Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

PFF Shows Browns Chances To Win The AFC In 2023

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward

Browns Cornerback Shares Cryptic Video On Social Media

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Makes Strong Projection For Joe Flacco This Weekend

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Elevate 2 Players Before Playoff Duel With Texans

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Browns Star Earns Impressive 5th All-Pro Selection

4 days ago

Reporter Compares Jason Kelce To Browns Legend

No more pages to load