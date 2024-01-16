Browns Send Classy Message To Joe Flacco On Special Date

The Cleveland Browns’ season is over, and so is Joe Flacco’s special run.

Then again, albeit short-lived, it’ll live forever in the hearts of the fans.

That’s why the Browns took to Twitter to wish their emergency QB a happy 39th birthday.

Wishing a very happy birthday to Joe today! pic.twitter.com/m5l68DJf7i — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 16, 2024

Needless to say, they would rather have this happen under better circumstances and not just a couple of days after their heartbreaking playoff loss.

It’s crazy to think that Browns fans would be rooting for Joe Flacco, of all people, in 2024, but that’s just the way things go in this business at times.

Flacco was a beacon of hope amid a complicated season for this team, and he put his team on the shoulders to finish the job and get them to the playoffs.

Then again, you can never pick just the good things from one player; you have to live and die by their traits and flaws, and that was the case with the Browns and Joe Flacco.

The former Super Bowl champion turned back the clock and had one of the best runs of his career to close out the campaign and secure a wild-card berth.

He slung the football down the field and put on a show with Amari Cooper and David Njoku week in and week out.

Then again, Flacco also turned the ball over at the worst possible time, throwing pick-sixes in back-to-back drives to put an end to the season.

It happens.

Still, the franchise and fan base will forever be grateful for bringing back hope to Berea after this myriad of injuries.