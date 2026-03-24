Browns Send Goodbye Message To Veteran After Departure

The Cleveland Browns’ roster is going to look a lot different in 2026 than it did in 2025. They’ve lost several players over the past several weeks due to free agency and trades, and they’ve started to add to the roster to make up for their losses.

The absence of some players will be felt more than others, but anytime there’s a shakeup within an organization, it can take some time for a team to adjust to their new normal.

One of the players moving on from the Browns is LB Mohamoud Diabate, who recently signed a free-agent deal with the Tennessee Titans. The team’s official X account wished him well in his new destination, hoping he would have success in a new situation.

“Thank you, Mohamoud, for all of your hard work for this team! Best of luck in Tennessee,” the Browns posted.

Thank you, Mohamoud, for all of your hard work for this team! Best of luck in Tennessee pic.twitter.com/j2R4o6GuQy — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 23, 2026

Diabate went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, but the Browns quickly signed him to a deal, recognizing his talent and the level of play he could bring to an NFL organization. He started 18 career games for Cleveland, finishing his career with the Browns, totaling 67 tackles, eight TFLs, three PDs, and 1 forced fumble.

While he wasn’t one of the Browns’ stars, he was an important depth piece for their defense, something that is much needed for any team, especially when people fall to injury. The Titans have been building up that side of the ball, and they could certainly use someone like Diabate to bolster their secondary. He’s an inexpensive enough piece that, if he works out, it’s a steal for them.

If not, the Titans aren’t out much capital, and they can cut bait sooner rather than later. Both the Titans and Browns are looking for significantly increased success after having significant shortcomings lately, and changing up their rosters and coaching staffs is certainly one way to do that.

It will be interesting to see how the Browns put the rest of their roster together leading up to the season, and what other additions they can make that’ll lead to the success they’ve been seeking for the better part of two decades.

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