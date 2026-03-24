Patriots Sign Former Browns Lineman

The Cleveland Browns, like every team around the league, have seen countless players come in and out of their doors. They’ve been host to some legendary athletes who have stuck around for a long time, and others who, more or less, just had a cup of coffee with the organization before finding a home elsewhere.

For many players, suiting up for the Browns has been a stepping stone to playing for other teams. Much to the chagrin of the Cleveland faithful, a lot of their former players go on to experience great success, success they didn’t necessarily have with the Browns.

Offensive lineman James Hudson has certainly experienced that. After being selected by the Browns in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and spending four years with them, he signed a contract with the New York Giants.

Now, as analyst Aaron Wilson posted on X, Hudson is headed to the New England Patriots, and will be tasked with helping protect Drake Maye.

“#Patriots add veteran offensive lineman James Hudson to roster, per a league source. Previously #Giants #Browns,” Wilson wrote.

#Patriots add veteran offensive lineman James Hudson to roster, per a league source. Previously #Giants #Browns — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 23, 2026

Maye, of course, is on the heels of a Super Bowl appearance in just his second year in the league, a position that the Patriots would like him to be in again next year. The Patriots have a strong history of winning, thanks to Tom Brady, and they believe Maye is the quarterback who can keep them at the mountaintop for the foreseeable future.

Having the right quarterback only goes so far if you don’t have the right offensive line, and the Patriots are doing everything they can to build around Maye. He’s their future at the position, and they need to do everything possible to keep him happy and healthy.

The Browns are in the midst of shoring up their offensive line and finding the right quarterback, but they haven’t done it yet. Even when they make more additions leading up to the season, nothing matters until this team takes the field, and fans can see how this new system performs.

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Analyst Hints At How Browns Could Land Impact WR