Browns Send Strong Message For 2024 NFL Season

By

Cleveland Browns
Sione Takitaki (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

With the 2023 NFL Champions crowned in Las Vegas yesterday, it’s time to start a new season, and the Cleveland Browns aren’t wasting any time watching pitchers and catchers in Florida.

Plenty of work lies ahead if the Browns are going to challenge for a title next year.

To that end, the team announced on Twitter that work has commenced toward their first goal of the 2024 season.

Within minutes of the Chiefs lifting the Lombardi Trophy, Cleveland posted that work had begun towards 1-0.

That was Kevin Stefanski and the Browns’ goal each week during the 2023 season, and they enjoyed 11 weeks of 1-0 football on the way to their second playoff appearance under the Coach of the Year.

Playing deeper into the postseason starts with rebuilding the Browns.

They ended the season with 24 unrestricted free agents on their active roster.

Only 11 Cleveland Browns players have guaranteed money in their contracts for the 2024 season.

Andrew Berry and Stefanski have decisions to make about the other players, including some of their core starters.

According to Spotrac, the team is only $20 million under the salary cap, and that is thanks to a $30 million rollover.

There will undoubtedly be a lot of restructuring, and more than a few players might play elsewhere soon.

Berry also has eight NFL Draft picks to work with, but only two of them are in the first four rounds.

Several new coaches have to get up to speed on Stefanski’s offensive game plan, too.

With all that, it’s no wonder why the Browns are already working hard towards 1-0.

