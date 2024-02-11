Browns Nation

Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry Could Make Browns History With Potential Extensions

By

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Kevin Stefanski (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

 

In the last four years, few teams have had as much of a turnaround as the Cleveland Browns.

After making the playoffs just once in 20-plus years, the Browns have made it twice in the last four seasons, including getting their first playoff win in 2020 since the team returned to Cleveland.

A big reason for their success has to be attributed to head coach Kevin Stefanski and Executive Vice President of Football Operations/General Manager Andrew Berry.

Both men joined Cleveland in 2020, and the organization signed them just two weeks apart from one another.

As a reward for all their hard work in making the Browns a competitor once again, it’s anticipated that Stefanski and Berry will receive contract extensions.

If they do, they will make Brown’s history (via Nick Karns on Twitter).

It’s crazy to think that in 25 years, the Browns haven’t signed either a head coach or a General Manager/Vice President of Football Operations to an extension.

Instead, they have gone through ten different head coaches in 25 years, starting with Butch Davis in 1999.

Stefanski is already the longest-tenured coach since football came back to Cleveland, as he beat out Romeo Crennel and Butch Davis by finishing out this last season.

He also won his second Coach of the Year Award in four years, making him one of the top coaches of the last decade.

For his part, Berry has brought in the right coaches and players to turn Cleveland into a contender, and he’s one of the sharpest football minds in the game.

As such, locking these two up long-term should be at the top of Cleveland’s priority list.

