Insider Reveals Key Detail Browns Are Telling Head Coach Candidates

As the Browns continue their search for a new head coach, one important detail is becoming crystal clear behind the scenes.

According to NFL insider Jay Glazer, the Browns are making it clear that they want to keep Jim Schwartz as their defensive coordinator.

“Candidates are being told they want to keep Jim Schwartz in there as the defensive coordinator,” Glazer said while discussing the league’s unusually busy coaching cycle.

"This is the craziest I can remember in a long time." 🤯@JayGlazer takes us through the EIGHT head coaching vacancies in the NFL pic.twitter.com/jxhpQ7yMKH — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 10, 2026

Schwartz has been one of the few constants during a turbulent stretch for the franchise, and his impact has been felt since he arrived in Cleveland. Even during a disappointing season overall, the defense consistently showed up, kept games competitive, and remained one of the most respected units in the league.

Now, it appears ownership and the front office are drawing a line in the sand.

If a coach wants the job, he will need to keep Schwartz.

That tells you just how highly the Browns value what Schwartz has built. It also explains why his name keeps popping up in conversations as a possible head coaching candidate himself. Players have publicly praised him. Analysts have called him the best hire the organization has made in years. And now, potential head coaches are being informed that he is part of the vision moving forward.

This approach also shapes what type of coach the Browns are targeting.

It points strongly toward an offensive-minded head coach, someone who can focus on rebuilding an inconsistent offense, stabilizing the quarterback situation, and modernizing a unit that has struggled to keep pace with the defense. Pairing that with Schwartz running the defense could give the team a clearer identity on both sides of the ball.

Of course, this strategy could limit the candidate pool. Some coaches want full control over their staff. Others may prefer to bring in their own coordinators. But the Browns appear comfortable with that tradeoff if it means keeping one of the strongest parts of the team intact.

In a coaching cycle that Glazer himself called “the craziest I can remember in a long time,” clarity matters.

And right now, the Browns are being very clear about one thing.

Jim Schwartz is not going anywhere.

