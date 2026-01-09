Browns Have Requested Interview With Chargers DC Jesse Minter

The Cleveland Browns’ coaching search is well underway, with interviews scheduled and more in the works. However, the NFL playoffs could complicate matters somewhat, as some of the top candidates still have an important job to do with their current teams.

One of those is Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. He is preparing to face the New England Patriots in the AFC Wild Card Round.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Browns have requested an interview with Minter.

“The Browns have requested to interview Chargers DC Jesse Minter for their head coaching vacancy, per source,” Russini wrote on X.

The Browns have requested to interview Chargers DC Jesse Minter for their head coaching vacancy, per source. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 9, 2026

Minter was immediately linked to the Browns as soon as they fired Kevin Stefanski after their season ended. In fact, Minter was recently listed among the betting favorites to land the job.

He has been described as a “star in the making” thanks to the performance of the Chargers’ defense under his leadership. Having served under head coach Jim Harbaugh in the same role at the University of Michigan, Minter has turned around a unit that was ranked among the worst in the NFL before their arrival for the 2024 season.

The Browns already have an interview scheduled with Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde. As the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, the Seahawks do not play this week.

Other possible candidates taking part in the NFL postseason are offensive coordinators Klint Kubiak of the Seahawks and Joe Brady of the Buffalo Bills, and defensive coordinators Chris Shula of the Los Angeles Rams, Matt Burke of the Houston Texans, and Robert Saleh of the San Francisco 49ers.

Cleveland also reportedly has interviewed current defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. Though Schwartz is seen as a legitimate candidate for the job, the meeting with Rees is seen as more of a “courtesy” interview.

The list of potential candidates became even longer and more intriguing when the Baltimore Ravens fired John Harbaugh and the Miami Dolphins parted with Mike McDaniel. Harbaugh reportedly is interested in the job, but his demands may be too much for the Browns.

Cleveland’s search is likely to go on for a while, with more twists and turns along the way.

NEXT:

Insider Sends Warning To Browns Amid Head Coaching Search