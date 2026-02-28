Browns Set To Make Big Move Toward New Stadium On Monday

It’s no secret that the Cleveland Browns are in the process of building a brand new domed stadium that is set to be open for the 2029 NFL season. Response to the news has been a mixed bag, as many aren’t pleased with the location, the dome, or the fact that the Browns aren’t winning enough to justify building a new stadium, but hopefully any naysayers will come around by 2029 and the Browns will have an exciting successful team in place to welcome the new stadium.

There haven’t been many details leaking about the stadium just yet outside of the fact that it will be located in Brook Park, that is, until now. On Monday, the Browns are set to make a big move towards their future.

Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan recently shared some info about the stadium. He outlined that on Monday, the team will begin excavation and will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for Huntington Bank Field in late April.

“Browns plan to hold a groundbreaking ceremony for new Huntington Bank Field in Brook Park in late April. Excavation for the enclosed stadium, to be built 80 feet below street level, will begin on Monday,” said Ruiter.

The renderings of the new stadium are breathtaking, so while the location and the dome will take some time getting used to, the hope is that this beautiful venue pushes the team to start winning more games. After all, that’s the only thing that really matters and this franchise hasn’t done nearly enough of it throughout its history.

The Browns have a few years to build a contender before moving, and that journey starts with the upcoming draft. Cleveland has a pair of first-round picks to help build this roster in Todd Monken’s image, and hopefully he’ll be able to lead an explosive high-scoring Browns team into Huntington Bank Field in a few years.

Browns fans have years to get excited about this move, but all the focus is on the team. If the Browns can build a contender, it won’t matter where they play.

