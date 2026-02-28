Insider Raves About WR Prospect Linked To Browns

Wide receiver and offensive line are the Cleveland Browns’ two most obvious needs this offseason. The defense is Super Bowl-caliber, but the entire offensive line is hitting free agency and there is nothing at wide receiver aside from WR1 Jerry Jeudy, who took a major step back in 2025 after a breakout campaign in 2024.

With the sixth and 24th overall picks in the upcoming draft, it’s widely expected that the Browns will use at least one of those picks on a receiver. With the NFL Combine underway, a lot of names are being thrown around the rumor mill, and one insider loves one receiver in particular who is certainly on the Browns’ radar.

ESPN’s Field Yates raved about Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate, who is firmly in the mix to be a top-five pick and the first receiver off the board. He is firmly in the mix for the Browns at No. 6.

“I think his body control is superlative. I think he’s just always on balance. Love the route running. So disciplined. So detailed. Nobody looks like they’re sweating less than Carnell Tate when he plays. It just all comes very naturally to him,” said Yates.

.@FieldYates explains why there's a lot to love about Carnell Tate pic.twitter.com/vD0cCpb0Bh — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 27, 2026

Tate is not the only top receiver prospect being linked to the Browns so far, but considering he plays right in Cleveland’s backyard at Ohio State, just like Quinshon Judkins, you’d expect the front office to already have some familiarity with him. Yates repeatedly pointed out how Tate’s speed doesn’t jump off the page, but raved about all his other traits that should more than make up for it, and that would make him a slam-dunk pick for the Browns at No. 6.

There have been some doubts about Tate’s status as a No. 1 wideout considering the fact that he has played second fiddle to Jeremiah Smith, Emeka Egbuka, and Marvin Harrison Jr. during his time with the Buckeyes. Fans will find out soon enough if he has what it takes to be a WR1, and it could very well be in Cleveland.

NEXT:

Todd Monken's Latest Comments Hint At Big Change With Browns