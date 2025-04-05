Browns Set To Meet With Dynamic Ohio State RB Prospect

There has been plenty of talk about the Cleveland Browns possibly taking Shedeur Sanders with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

After all, they badly need a quarterback with Deshaun Watson injured and Kenny Pickett currently slated to be their starter.

But they also need an upgrade at running back.

The Browns may be considering targeting the position later in the draft, as they’re reportedly among the teams set to meet with Quinshon Judkins.

“Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins has several upcoming visits, including the [Houston] Texans, [Denver] Broncos, [Cincinnati] Bengals, [New York] Giants and Browns, while recently completing one with the [Dallas] Cowboys, per sources,” FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz wrote on X.

pic.twitter.com/v7Qw0D9QYL — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 4, 2025

Judkins had 1,060 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns last season and helped Ohio State win the College Football Playoff National Championship.

He finished his NCAA career with 3,785 rushing yards and 45 rushing touchdowns in three seasons, including two at Ole Miss.

He has decent size at 6-foot and 218 pounds, and he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

Judkins is thought to play with the type of physicality to be a quality NFL running back, and he especially excels on runs to the side of the field outside the hash marks.

Last season, Cleveland was last in points scored, and a big culprit was their running game, which finished 29th in yards and tied for 30th in touchdowns.

Chubb mustered 332 rushing yards and 3.3 yards per attempt in eight games following his return, and its leading rusher was Jerome Ford, who had 565 yards on the ground.

