NFL Admits Costly Missed Call Against Browns

The Cleveland Browns suffered another significant blow to their injury-plagued offensive line during Week 3 when starting tackle Dawand Jones sustained a season-ending knee injury on just the fourth offensive snap against Green Bay.

Jones was struck low by Packers safety Javon Bullard during a screen play, tearing his LCL and suffering a hamstring avulsion that required surgery on September 25.

Adding frustration to the injury, the NFL has since acknowledged a costly missed call on the play.

Cleveland submitted video for review, and league officials confirmed that Bullard should have been penalized for the low hit.

“Browns Kevin Stefanski said the NFL told him that that safety Javon Bullard should’ve been penalized for diving into LT Dawand Jones legs,” Mary Kay Cabot shared.

The injury marks the third consecutive season the 2023 fourth-round pick has landed on injured reserve.

Jones previously tore his MCL as a rookie before fracturing his left leg last season and missing the final 10 games.

After reporting to camp in improved condition following offseason knee surgery, this latest setback raises serious questions about his long-term durability in the NFL.

Stefanski expressed sympathy for Jones while clarifying he did not believe Bullard acted with malicious intent.

The infraction should have been flagged.

However, the league’s acknowledgment does nothing to change the outcome or ease the burden on Cleveland’s struggling offensive line.

The 6-foot-8, 374-pound tackle has shown promise when healthy, but cannot seem to escape the injury bug.

The accumulation of setbacks creates legitimate concerns about whether Jones can develop into the reliable cornerstone Cleveland envisioned when they drafted him.

