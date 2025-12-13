Browns Nation

Saturday, December 13, 2025
Insider Predicts Trouble Looming For Shedeur Sanders In Bears Game

Brandon Marcus
(Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

 

Shedeur Sanders is still riding high after his strong game versus the Tennessee Titans, but challenges are waiting for the rookie quarterback and his team. This Sunday, the Cleveland Browns will face off against the Chicago Bears, and that team will present quite a few difficulties for Sanders.

Writing for ESPN, Seth Walder said that Sanders would be put to a big test by Chicago’s defense, which is sure not to go easy on him.

Walder thinks that Sanders will have a tough time holding onto the ball.

Bold prediction: Sanders will turn the ball over at least three times. The Bears’ defense is forcing turnovers on 19% of opponents’ drives, which is the best in the NFL by a mile, and Sanders has the worst QBR (19.9) among all QBs with at least 100 pass attempts,” Walder wrote.

The Bears’ defense is not to be messed with, and they lead the NFL with 18 interceptions.

For a young quarterback hoping to make a big impression, this game will end up being a big test. He showed a lot of promise over the last several weeks, and especially during the Titans game, but people will be judging him harshly and seeing how he responds to a suffocating defense.

Sanders is set to start in the final four games of the season, which means he has a lot more time to show off his improvements and become more comfortable as the starting quarterback. The Bears are going to give him a tough time, but it could be an important moment in his development, no matter how hard it is.

NEXT:  Rumored Browns QB Prospect Is Returning To School For 2026 Season
Brandon Marcus
Brandon Marcus
Brandon has been enjoying sports since before he knew his ABCs. A product of too many comic books and cartoons, he finds

