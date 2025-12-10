Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, December 10, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns-Bears Facing Severe Weather Conditions Sunday

Browns-Bears Facing Severe Weather Conditions Sunday

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns-Bears Facing Severe Weather Conditions Sunday
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will hit the road to face the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Unfortunately, the weather will be brutal.

And while these two teams are obviously used to playing in the blistering cold, this might be a little extreme, even for them, with temperatures around -20 degrees:

“It’s going to be FREEZING in Chicago for Browns-Bears on Sunday,” Yahoo Sports posted on X.

This might not be safe for people in attendance at Soldier Field. Then again, the show must go on, and both teams will be in for some old-school football.

Of course, this isn’t an ideal setting for a rookie quarterback in Shedeur Sanders. Still, the conditions are going to be the same for both sides, and it’s not like Caleb Williams has been the most accurate player in the game, either.

If anything, the Browns will most likely turn to a run-heavy approach, and Ben Johnson will have to make a decision regarding his young quarterback as well. That could lead to a big afternoon for Jim Schwartz’s defense.

This game might be a tough watch for those who favor offense, but it will certainly have an old-school, nostalgia-type feel. It might also lead to some sloppy play from an offense that has been one of the worst in the game all year. The Browns would benefit from a loss because of draft positioning.

That being said, you just have to win as many games as you can to make sure the rookies develop winning habits right out of the gate.

NEXT:  Browns Announce More Roster Moves After Recent Injuries
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 06: Kurt Warner speaks on SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIX on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Kurt Warner Spots Something Big In Shedeur Sanders
browns helmets
Browns Announce More Roster Moves After Recent Injuries
CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 07: Deion Sanders meets his son Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field on December 07, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Shedeur Sanders Reveals How His Father Is Impacting His Game
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 23: (L-R) David Njoku #85, Jerry Jeudy #3 and Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns talk prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Jerry Jeudy Gushes About Browns Rookie
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 08: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of an NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on August 08, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Shedeur Sanders Shares Honest Take About His New Role
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 09: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 09, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Shedeur Sanders Addresses Viral On-Field Controversy
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation