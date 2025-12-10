Browns-Bears Facing Severe Weather Conditions Sunday

The Cleveland Browns will hit the road to face the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Unfortunately, the weather will be brutal.

And while these two teams are obviously used to playing in the blistering cold, this might be a little extreme, even for them, with temperatures around -20 degrees:

“It’s going to be FREEZING in Chicago for Browns-Bears on Sunday,” Yahoo Sports posted on X.

This might not be safe for people in attendance at Soldier Field. Then again, the show must go on, and both teams will be in for some old-school football.

Of course, this isn’t an ideal setting for a rookie quarterback in Shedeur Sanders. Still, the conditions are going to be the same for both sides, and it’s not like Caleb Williams has been the most accurate player in the game, either.

If anything, the Browns will most likely turn to a run-heavy approach, and Ben Johnson will have to make a decision regarding his young quarterback as well. That could lead to a big afternoon for Jim Schwartz’s defense.

This game might be a tough watch for those who favor offense, but it will certainly have an old-school, nostalgia-type feel. It might also lead to some sloppy play from an offense that has been one of the worst in the game all year. The Browns would benefit from a loss because of draft positioning.

That being said, you just have to win as many games as you can to make sure the rookies develop winning habits right out of the gate.

