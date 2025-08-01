Browns WR Earning High Marks In Training Camp

The Browns made very few high-profile moves during the offseason as Cleveland decided to fill roster holes with their draft picks.

Much of the media’s focus has been on the quarterbacks Cleveland brought into the organization this offseason, creating a competition for the 2025 starting role.

Another player the Browns acquired during the free agency marketplace may soon steal the headlines, according to analyst Nathan Zegura.

The analyst revealed his rave reviews of wide receiver Diontae Johnson in a recent radio interview, noting how strong the veteran player has looked during offseason workouts.

“He looks fantastic. People forget last year when he left Carolina he was their leading receiver. He can still be incredibly productive in this league,” Zegura said.

📞"(Diontae Johnson) looks fantastic. People forget last year when he left Carolina he was their leading receiver. He can still be incredibly productive."@NathanZegura w/ @KenCarmanShow on what he's seen from the #Browns new receiver in camp. 🔊: https://t.co/E70PEp3ZxO pic.twitter.com/Pobzz1Aj38 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) August 1, 2025

In 2024, Johnson had only 357 receiving yards and three touchdowns in seven games with the Panthers.

He played five more games last season, notching just three more receptions for 18 yards during brief stints with the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans.

Still, the analyst suggested that Johnson could easily be one of the team’s top three receivers this year, revealing how “exciting” a lineup featuring him, Jerry Jeudy, and Cedric Tillman would be.

Zegura dug deep into the Browns’ history to make a comparison for Johnson, noting that one route the analyst observed during practice was reminiscent of Odell Beckham Jr.’s abilities.

The analyst stressed that he wasn’t comparing Johnson to Beckham, but Zegura concluded that both players can create significant separation from defenders thanks to their route-running abilities.

