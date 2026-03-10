Former Browns Player Says WR Could Revive Career In Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns are looking to start a new, exciting chapter after this offseason, and there are multiple players throughout the league hoping to do the same.

Speaking on The Top Dawgs Show, Phil Taylor said that wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. could find a second life to his career with the Browns if he were traded to Cleveland.

He feels Cleveland could be the place for Harrison to “reintroduce” himself after a couple of troubling seasons.

“I think it’ll be great for a guy like Marvin Harrison to get away and reintroduce himself because he hasn’t gotten a good start to where people thought he would be,” Taylor said.

Could Marvin Harrison Jr. get a fresh start in the NFL with the Browns?!👀 #DawgPound "He hasn't gotten a good start to where people thought he would be." –@PhilTaylor98 pic.twitter.com/Al1pDrfxwj — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) March 10, 2026

Harrison Jr. was selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He showed flashes of his potential during his rookie season, but his second year proved to be far more difficult.

Injuries played a major role in that downturn. Harrison dealt with a concussion, a heel injury, and even underwent an appendectomy, which limited his ability to stay on the field and build momentum. As a result, his production dipped noticeably. After posting 885 receiving yards as a rookie, he finished the 2025 season with just 608 yards.

A change of scenery with the Browns could potentially help Harrison rediscover the form he showed early in his career. However, the idea would likely make some Browns fans uneasy. Cleveland has already battled its share of injury issues in recent seasons, and adding another player with recent health concerns may not feel like the safest move.

