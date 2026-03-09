Browns Sign Former Chargers Lineman To Big Contract

The Cleveland Browns have made their first significant move of the NFL’s free agency period. Needing a great deal of help on the offensive line, they acted quickly to acquire one of the top players at that position.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Browns will sign Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson to a three-year contract worth almost $50 million.

“Former Chargers G Zion Johnson reached agreement today on a three-year, $49.5 million deal including $32.4 million guaranteed with the Cleveland Browns, per his agents Alan Herman and Jared Fox,” Schefter wrote on X.

Johnson is ranked No. 29 on ESPN’s list of the top 100 available free agents. In its description of him, ESPN says he is “a young and durable interior blocker with movement traits [who] fits in both zone and gap run schemes. He is just entering his prime playing years, with a 90.7% pass block win rate over his four-year career.”

Just 26 years old, he should remain productive over the length of the contract. A first-round pick (No. 17 overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft, Johnson’s fifth-year player option was not picked up by the Chargers, which made him a free agent.

He missed just two games over his four years, which was a rare feat for Los Angeles’ injury-riddled offensive line. He started 65 of his 66 games played, a durability that Cleveland was likely looking for.

With Johnson signed to play guard, that could indicate that recently acquired Tytus Howard will be Cleveland’s right tackle this coming season. The veteran, who was added in a trade with the Houston Texans, can play either tackle or guard.

The agreement with Johnson is a bit of good news for the Browns after they lost out on other potential targets early in the negotiating window. Quarterback Malik Willis agreed to a deal with the Miami Dolphins, and center Tyler Linderbaum agreed to a record-breaking contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. In addition, Cleveland lost their own free agent Devin Bush when the linebacker agreed to join the Chicago Bears.

Now, with a first order of business complete, the Browns can continue to address the offensive line and other areas of need in the days ahead.

