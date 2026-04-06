Browns Sign Free Agent Cornerback

The Cleveland Browns made a flurry of roster moves on Monday, adding veteran depth to the secondary while also locking up several of their own players heading into the offseason program.

The team announced the signing of free agent cornerback Myles Bryant, a 28-year-old who spent the first four years of his career with the New England Patriots before joining the Houston Texans. In addition to Bryant, the Browns signed six exclusive rights free agents to retain them on the roster: tight end Brenden Bates, wide receivers Malachi Corley and Jamari Thrash, linebacker Winston Reid, long snapper Rex Sunahara, and kicker Andre Szmyt.

“#Browns announce they signed free agent CB Myles Bryant The team also signed 6 tendered exclusive rights free agents: TE Brenden Bates WR Malachi Corley LB Winston Reid LS Rex Sunahara K Andre Szmyt WR Jamari Thrash,” Daryl Ruiter wrote.

#Browns announce they signed free agent CB Myles Bryant The team also signed 6 tendered exclusive rights free agents:

TE Brenden Bates

WR Malachi Corley

LB Winston Reid

LS Rex Sunahara

K Andre Szmyt

WR Jamari Thrash — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) April 6, 2026

Bryant brings six years of NFL experience to a Cleveland cornerback room that has been dealing with uncertainty since Martin Emerson Jr. suffered a torn Achilles last summer. The 5-foot-9, 192-pound Washington product went undrafted in 2020. His best individual season came in 2023 with New England when he appeared in all 17 games and posted 77 tackles, seven passes defensed, seven tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and an interception. He spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons in Houston, though his role was limited, appearing in just 11 games in 2025.

The #Browns have signed former #Texans DB Myles Bryant, per the wire. He started three games for Houston last season.

pic.twitter.com/78tJXKjdPP — (29- 49)(4-5)A.R 🇮🇪/🇲🇽 (@Talkin2Tony) April 6, 2026

Bryant is a nickel corner by trade and someone who can contribute in multiple spots in the secondary. With Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell locked in as the starting outside corners, Cleveland needs reliable depth options who can handle slot duties and play in sub-packages. Bryant fits that description.

The six exclusive rights free agent signings are largely housekeeping moves that ensure those players remain under contract and available for the offseason program beginning April 7th. Thrash is of particular note, as he has been working out with Deshaun Watson in South Florida this offseason while Watson prepares for his return to the field.

With the NFL Draft three weeks away and the Browns holding the 6th and 24th overall selections, this round of moves represents the final depth-building phase before Cleveland shifts its full attention to the draft board.

NEXT:

Former Browns Player Is Visiting With An AFC Contender