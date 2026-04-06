Former Browns Player Is Visiting With An AFC Contender

With the frenetic first phase of NFL free agency complete, teams are more quietly going about their business to set up their roster heading into the 2026 draft. If a veteran player can be signed at a position of need, that could free up a pick to address a different one.

The Cleveland Browns acted quickly to rebuild their offensive line by signing Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins. They also added linebacker Quincy Williams to replace Devin Bush, who left to join the Chicago Bears.

However, Cleveland has not yet made a significant move in their secondary, as it may have been looking to re-sign Martin Emerson Jr. if a market did not develop for him. However, he reportedly may be headed elsewhere.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the former Browns cornerback is visiting with the Houston Texans.

“Former Browns starting CB Martin Emerson Jr., who missed last season after tearing his Achilles, is on a visit with the Texans, source said. Emerson was heading into a contract year after starting 27 games for Cleveland before his injury. Now a potential addition in Houston,” Rapoport posted on X.

Former #Browns starting CB Martin Emerson Jr, who missed last season after tearing his Achilles, is on a visit with the #Texans, source said. Emerson was heading into a contract year after starting 27 games for Cleveland before his injury. Now a potential addition in Houston. pic.twitter.com/GaQH7hh7nU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 6, 2026

Cleveland’s need or desire to keep Emerson on board was likely alleviated when it chose to retain cornerback Denzel Ward. The five-time Pro Bowl selection was thought to be a candidate for release due to salary cap concerns, but the Browns were able to restructure his contract.

Emerson injured his Achilles tendon during training camp last year. He had missed just one game in the three prior seasons, and in 2024, he started 15 games and made a career-high 80 combined tackles.

A third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he is coming off the final year of his rookie contract. At this stage of the offseason, it is likely that he will sign a one-year prove-it deal to show that he has recovered from his injury and can still be a productive player.

As for the Browns, with Ward and Tyson Campbell as their starters, they have been linked to South Carolina cornerback prospect Brandon Cisse in the 2026 NFL Draft. ESPN analyst Field Yates named Cisse as Cleveland’s second-round pick in his latest mock draft, at No. 39 overall.

With Emerson leaving and depth needed at the position, the Browns are likely to address their secondary at some point during the process.

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