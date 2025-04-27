Browns Sign Intriguing RB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns added some major talent to their backfield when they drafted Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins in the second round and followed that up by taking another RB when they selected Tennessee star Dylan Sampson in the fourth round.

Cleveland desperately needed backfield upgrades after scoring a league-worst 15.2 points per game in 2024, but the reinforcements are still coming after the Browns also signed an intriguing RB prospect as an undrafted free agent.

Appalachian State announced on X that the Browns have signed senior running back Ahmani Marshall as an UDFA.

Marshall spent two years at Wake Forest before spending three with Appalachian State and finishing up his fifth-year senior season with 149 carries for 713 yards and seven touchdowns for the Mountaineers.

He had just over 500 rushing yards and six touchdowns over his first four years in college, so he needed a big 2024 season to get him on any NFL team’s radar.

His competition to make the roster will be steep after Cleveland drafted Judkins and Sampson over the weekend, both of whom put up gaudy numbers for Power 5 programs last year.

Sampson ran for 1,491 yards and 22 touchdowns as Tennessee made the College Football Playoff, while Judkins posted his third consecutive season over 1,000 yards and double-digit touchdowns as he helped lead Ohio State to a National Championship.

Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong were the only active running backs on the roster prior to the draft, and it’s exciting to see so much rookie talent on the roster now.

