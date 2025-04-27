Shedeur Sanders Speaks Out About His Controversial Draft Interviews

The Cleveland Browns were at the center of two of the biggest storylines of the NFL Draft.

First, they traded down from No. 2 to No. 5 and passed on Travis Hunter to take Mason Graham.

Then, they ended Shedeur Sanders’ shocking slide by taking him with the No. 144 pick.

There were multiple reports about Sanders’ terrible draft interviews with teams.

When asked about that, however, he gave a perfect response.

“I think what happened was I had a great interview and had a great process with the Browns, and that’s why they were able to pick me. So anything outside the organization is really a [non-factor] for me now,” he said.

Sanders had many opportunities to work out and do drills in front of NFL teams, and he opted out of each of them.

Deion Sanders claimed that he would make sure he didn’t end up playing for multiple teams, and it seems like his entire entourage just misread his draft stock.

Now, that’s all water under the bridge, and it was refreshing to see Shedeur given such a mature and on-point response to this question after everything that transpired.

