Browns Sign Intriguing UDFA WR

The Cleveland Browns have addressed a lingering concern heading into training camp by adding depth at wide receiver.

Despite making numerous roster moves this offseason, the receivers behind Jerry Jeudy remain a question mark.

So, Cleveland signed undrafted rookie Winston Wright Jr.

We've signed WR Winston Wright — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 25, 2025

The move came hours before the Browns opened training camp to the public for the first time this summer.

Wright brings considerable college experience after playing 49 games across three programs.

He played for West Virginia, Florida State and East Carolina and finished his college career with 187 catches for 1,930 yards and 15 touchdowns.

His special-teams background adds another dimension to his value. Wright returned 75 kickoffs for 1,900 yards and three touchdowns.

Those numbers suggest he could contribute immediately while competing for offensive snaps.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought Wright to their rookie minicamp after the 2025 NFL Draft but did not offer him a contract.

Cleveland will give the receiver another opportunity to prove himself in the NFL.

Wright enters a receiver room featuring veterans Jeudy and Diontae Johnson and younger players Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash and Luke Floriea.

Wright will need to make an impression during padded practices and preseason games to earn either a roster spot or a place on the practice squad.

